Maui News

Hawaiʻi visitor wins $446,000 Pai-Gow jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

July 14, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
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Pai Gow Jackpot winner at the Fremont. PC: courtesy

A guest from Hawaiʻi hit a progressive jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino Las Vegas on Friday, July 10, winning a payday of $446,083.

Around 8:30 p.m., the pai-gow player placed a $1 progressive side bet on Light & Wonder’s Fortune Pai Gow Poker™ table game and was dealt a seven-card straight flush in clubs—ace, king, queen, jack, 10, a wild- card joker and an 8— to score the payout.

The Fremont Hotel and Casino is located in Downtown Las Vegas and is centrally positioned on the Fremont Street Experience. The Fremont Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation, the official and exclusive local casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is an operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California.

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