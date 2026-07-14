Lahaina 3rd Saturdays returns Saturday, July 18

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission (Maui ERC) Healing Journey Team is honored to welcome the community back for Paʻūpili Lahaina 3rd Saturdays, a monthly gathering dedicated to healing, connection, and strengthening the resilience of Lahaina. The next event will take place Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church.

This month’s gathering is especially meaningful as it takes place during the Lahaina Homecoming, a three-day celebration welcoming friends and families back to Lahaina.

The festivities begin Friday evening, July 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. with Kaibigan Ng Lahaina’s Palengke Night at Campbell Park. On Saturday, Paʻūpili Lahaina 3rd Saturdays concludes at 3 p.m., allowing attendees to continue the celebration at the Lahaina Hoʻolauleʻa at Campbell Park that evening. The weekend culminates on Sunday with the Lahaina Homecoming Kanikapila, bringing the community together through music, fellowship, and celebration. Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy local food vendors, Maui-made crafts, keiki activities, community resources, and live entertainment. For more info visit lahainahomecoming.com

More than 30 Maui-based businesses, nonprofit organizations, and service providers will participate in Saturday’s event, offering locally made products, essential community resources, and wraparound support services. Guests can also enjoy free hands-on activities, community giveaways, opportunities to connect with local organizations, and a full day of live entertainment in a welcoming space designed to foster healing, reconnection, and hope for Lahaina’s future.

Featured performers include:

Reiko Fukino

Pono Murray

Alyssa Ah Yuen

Max Kincaid

The event is free and open to the community, and all are welcome. Paʻūpili 3rd Saturdays is an ongoing series dedicated to healing, connection, and community resilience for Lahaina residents impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires. The event brings together local businesses, cultural practitioners, artists, and community organizations to create a welcoming space for gathering, creativity, and support.

Paʻūpili 3rd Saturdays are made possible through the support of Maui United Way and 211 Hawaiʻi, the state’s comprehensive information and referral helpline.