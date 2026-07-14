Maui housing aerial view. PC: County of Maui

Maui’s housing market saw stronger sales activity in June, with closed sales increasing for both single-family homes and condominiums compared to the same month last year, according to the REALTORS Association of Maui.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2025 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2025* June 2026 78 $1,356,975 June2025 67 +16.4% $1,300,000 +4.4%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2025 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2025* May 2026 88 $625,000 May2025 58 +51.7% $685,000 -8.8%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

Sales of single-family homes increased 16.4% year over year, with 78 homes sold in June. The median sales price rose 4.4% to $1,356,975. Homes sold in a median of 133 days, down 7.6% from June 2025, while dollar volume totaled $143.9 million, down 1.9%.

Condominium sales increased 51.7% compared to one year earlier, with 88 units sold. The median sales price declined 8.8% to $625,000. Median days on market increased to 172 days, up 41.0%, while dollar volume reached $75.2 million, a 1.3% increase from June 2025.

“June’s numbers show that buyers are still active when the right opportunities come along,” said RAM President Georgie Tamayose. “Sales increased across both single-family homes and condominiums, and with more homes available, buyers have more choices and more time to make informed decisions.”

Home sale searches can be done by geographic location, residential type and/or price range at www.ramaui.com.