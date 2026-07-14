Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset to honor 2026 Vocational Service Award recipients

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise. Courtesy image

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset will recognize the recipients of its 2026 Vocational Service Awards during a meeting July 21.

The club presents the awards annually to an individual, a nonprofit organization and a business for exceptional service to the community or the club. Recipients are chosen for their high ethical standards and integrity, reflecting Rotary’s “Service Above Self” philosophy, according to the club.

Nancy Eckman will receive the Individual Award for her continued support of financial literacy courses at Lahainaluna High School and the Boys & Girls Club, the club said.

Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory will receive the Business Award for providing free event space for club fundraisers and meetings, as well as in-kind donations for special events.

Maui United Way will receive the Non-Profit Organization Award for its financial support of Lahainaluna High School’s Interact Club activities.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the former Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. A social period starts at 5 p.m., with light snacks available for purchase. The formal program runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.