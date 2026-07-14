Maui News

Schatz legislation to deliver faster disaster aid becomes law

July 14, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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US Senator Brian Schatz on Maui. File PC: Wendy Osher

A bipartisan housing package, which includes Sen. Brian Schatz’s Reforming Disaster Recovery Act, was signed into law over the weekend.

This legislation establishes a permanent funding process at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to ensure communities receive disaster aid more quickly without waiting for specific acts of Congress.

Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said the new law will accelerate assistance to disaster stricken communities by reducing red tape, improving federal coordination, and supporting long-term resilience.

“Right now, each time a disaster happens, communities in crisis are forced to wait for Congress to pass a disaster funding bill before HUD can help. Our new law will now mean they no longer have to wait. As soon as a disaster strikes, HUD will be able to help communities begin the process of recovery,” said Schatz.

The provision will accelerate assistance to disaster-impacted communities by:

  • Creating a disaster recovery fund to allow HUD to predictably assist communities;
  • Authorizing HUD to issue regulations to codify program requirements and reduce unnecessary red tape, delays, and unpredictability that stems from the current process;
  • Supporting resilience as a part of – rather than separate from – disaster recovery;
  • Authorizing “quick release” funds to support grantee capacity right after an event;
  • Improving federal coordination by establishing an office at HUD devoted to disaster recovery and resilience; and
  • Reducing unnecessary administrative burdens and interagency requirement conflicts.

The full text of the provision is available here.

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