UH’s Hensel tapped to represent Mountain West Conference on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel has been selected to represent the Mountain West Conference on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, one of the most influential leadership bodies in collegiate athletics.

The appointment places Hensel among a select group of university presidents and chancellors from across the nation who oversee the governance and long-term direction of the College Football Playoff. The CFP Board of Managers is composed of chief executive officers representing the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and the University of Notre Dame.

As the Mountain West’s representative, Hensel will help guide major decisions related to the College Football Playoff, including governance, strategic direction and other significant matters affecting the future of college football.

“This is an exciting opportunity, both personally and for the University of Hawaiʻi,” Hensel said. “College athletics is undergoing significant change, and it is important that institutions like UH and conferences like the Mountain West have a strong voice in shaping that future. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues from across the country to ensure that student-athletes remain at the center of decision-making while helping strengthen the long-term success and sustainability of college football.”

The CFP Board of Managers serves as the governing body for the CFP and has exclusive authority over major organizational matters, including the appointment of officers, approval of budgets and oversight of the playoff’s strategic direction.

“The CFP is fortunate to add a leader of President Wendy Hensel’s caliber to our Board of Managers,” said Rich Clark, CFP executive director. “Her extensive experience leading major institutions and her unwavering commitment to higher education and student-athlete success will strengthen the board as it continues to guide the future of college football. We are excited to welcome her and look forward to the thoughtful leadership and perspective she will bring to our organization.”

Expanded leadership presence

University of Hawaiʻi athletics / Warriors football

The appointment comes as UH continues to expand its leadership presence within the Mountain West Conference. Hensel recently joined the Mountain West Board of Directors, which is composed of the presidents and chancellors of member institutions, and was selected to serve on the Mountain West Board Executive Committee, a smaller leadership group that works closely with conference leadership on strategic priorities and governance issues.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said Hensel’s appointment reflects both her leadership abilities and the growing role of the conference in the national athletics landscape.

“President Hensel has quickly established herself as a thoughtful and engaged leader within the Mountain West,” Nevarez said. “Her experience, vision and commitment to student-athlete success make her an outstanding representative for our conference on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. We are proud to have her helping shape the future of college athletics on behalf of the Mountain West.”

UH officially became a full member of the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026, after competing as a football-only member since 2012. Full membership consolidated most of UH’s athletics programs within a single conference and strengthened the university’s long-term position in Division I athletics.

For Hensel, the appointment reflects a broader commitment to ensuring UH has a seat at the table during a period of unprecedented transformation in intercollegiate athletics.

“UH Athletics plays an important role in bringing our communities together, creating opportunities for student-athletes and elevating the visibility of our university,” Hensel said. “I am committed to supporting our athletics programs and ensuring Hawaiʻi is actively engaged in conversations that will shape the future of college sports for generations to come.”

UH Mānoa is Hawaiʻi’s only NCAA Division I athletics program and sponsors 21 varsity sports with approximately 500 student-athletes. The university’s football program has competed in the Mountain West Conference since 2012 and is entering a new era as part of the conference’s full membership beginning with the 2026–27 academic year.

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers serves as the governing body for the CFP and has exclusive authority over major organizational matters, including the appointment of officers, approval of budgets and oversight of the playoff’s strategic direction.