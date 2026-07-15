Episode 51 of Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea sends lava 950 feet high, ash plume 18,000 feet into sky

Episode 51 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea. PC: USGS

Update: 10:58 a.m., July 15, 2026

Episode 51 of lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu began at the summit of Kīlauea began at 8:30 a.m. HST on July 15 and continues as of this notice. Fountain heights are at 950 feet and effusion rates have reached a peak of about 400 cubic yards per second at 10:30 a.m. HST July 15.

The National Weather Service reports that the plume from this eruption is reaching 18,000 feet above sea level. Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that light winds are blowing from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the southwest direction from Halemaʻumaʻu. At higher altitudes the plume is rising vertically at this time over an area just southwest of the vents. Most tephra fall currently remains within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Very light fall of Peleʻs hair was reported from the Kaʻu Desert trail head along Highway 11. No tephra is currrently falling in the town of Pāhala or anywhere outside of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

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Episode 51 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 8:30 a.m. today, July 15, with lava fountains currently reaching 160 feet. Low-level winds are carrying volcanic gas and tephra toward the west-southwest, potentially impacting Ka’u District communities like Pāhala and Nāʻālehu.

Lava fountains are currently erupting from the north vent and reaching heights of about 160 ft (50 m) above ground level. Peak fountaining typically occurs 1-2 hours after onset. North vent fountains are feeding large lava flows onto the floor of Halema’uma’u crater.

Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing 5-10 mph from the east-northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the west-southwest direction from Halemaʻumaʻu.

Episode 51 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea. PC: USGS

Tephra including ash may be carried by the wind in the direction of communities in the Ka’u District including Pāhala and Nāʻālehu, and on Highway 11 southwest of Volcano. Higher level winds are from the south with the possibility of tephra being dispersed into communities adjacent to and north of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The National Weather Service reports low level winds from the east-northeast that would move the plume to the southwest towards Pāhala, and high level winds from the south that would move the higher plume over communities adjacent to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The NWS has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding potential impacts from wind-blown tephra.

All eruptive vents and lava flows are confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Tephra fall from volcanic ash clouds is greatest within 3 miles of the vents, lighter ash and Pele’s Hair may stay suspended for large distances from the vents.

Most lava fountaining episodes since Dec. 23, 2024, have continued for a day or less.

Episode 51 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea. PC: USGS