PC: Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor / Bissen 2026

Former Governor and former Maui County Mayor Linda Lingle, along with former Maui County Mayors Alan Arakawa and Charmaine Tavares, have united behind Mayor Richard Bissen’s nonpartisan re-election campaign, representing 24 years of service leading Maui Nui.

This unique endorsement spans multiple administrations and political perspectives, reflecting a shared belief that Bissen has the experience, integrity and vision to continue guiding the County through recovery while addressing its complex long-term challenges, according to a Bissen campaign announcement.

“To receive the support of leaders who have each carried the responsibility of serving as Maui County mayor is an incredible honor,” Mayor Bissen said. “They understand the weight of this office, the difficult decisions it requires and the responsibility we have to always put our people first, especially during this crucial chapter in Maui County history. I am deeply grateful for their confidence and remain committed to keeping local families home, keeping our communities safe and building a stronger Maui Nui for generations to come.”

Lingle said Bissen has dedicated his career to protecting the people of Maui County.

Linda Lingle, former Maui County Mayor and governor of the State of Hawaii. Courtesy photo

“Having served as both mayor and governor, I know one of government’s most important responsibilities is protecting its people. Throughout his career, Rick has always been a protector of this community, first as a prosecutor, then as a judge and now as mayor,” Lingle said. “Those qualities were tested during the deadliest disaster in Hawaiʻi’s history, and he led with strength, integrity and resolve. Under his leadership, the County has transformed its emergency management capabilities into a nationally recognized model for preparedness and resilience that will help protect our community for generations to come. That’s why I proudly support his re-election.”

Arakawa said Bissen has taken meaningful steps to address Maui County’s housing crisis.

Alan Arakawa, former Maui County mayor. Courtesy photo

“Housing has challenged every mayor who has served this county, and I know firsthand there are no quick or easy solutions to a complex, longstanding crisis that spans many administrations,” Arakawa said. “A good leader has the ability to navigate complex issues, honestly evaluate what worked, what didn’t, and keep improving. That’s exactly what I’ve seen Rick do, and the results speak for themselves. Under Rick’s leadership, affordable housing production has increased by 190%, more than 2,000 homes have been delivered across Maui County, and thousands more are on the way. He has laid the foundation for a long-term strategy that is changing the trajectory of our housing crisis and keeping local families home. He’s earned my support, and I’m proud to endorse him.”

Tavares said Bissen has demonstrated the collaborative leadership needed to guide Maui County through long-term recovery.

Charmaine Tavares, former Maui County mayor. Courtesy photo

“Recovery isn’t about politics – it’s about Rick has shown he can unite local, state and federal partners, nonprofits and our community to accomplish what no one could do alone. That collaborative approach has kept recovery moving forward, and it’s exactly what’s needed to finish the work ahead. He’s exactly the kind of leadership we need to move forward, bringing people together around a shared purpose,” Tavares said.

Since taking office, Bissen has delivered measurable progress across Maui County’s highest priorities, his campaign announcement said. “His administration will be investing $250 million in affordable housing, committing $1.29 billion in infrastructure to support future housing development, securing $1.6 billion in federal disaster recovery funding, transforming Maui County’s emergency management system into a nationally recognized model for disaster preparedness, and strengthening emergency response capabilities across Maui Nui. Those investments, coupled with a community-driven approach to recovery, are helping build a stronger, safer and more resilient Maui County.”

According to the campaign, the endorsement by leaders who collectively served nearly two and a half decades in Maui County’s highest elected office reflects their shared belief that Bissen has “the proven leadership, experience and long-term vision needed to continue guiding Maui County through recovery, expanding housing opportunities and preparing for the future.”

Former Maui County Mayor James “Kimo” Apana is unable to issue endorsements due to his service on the Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission, where he appropriately remains politically neutral. Former Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino has opted to remain neutral at this time.

The list of Maui County mayoral candidates includes:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, and the General Election is Nov. 3.