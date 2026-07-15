H.O.K.U. PAC logo

The Haʻaheo ʻOhana Kaulike Ui Political Action Committee, also known as the H.O.K.U. PAC, has strongly condemned the growing influence of out-of-state organizations and Super PACs attempting to shape the outcome of Hawaiʻi’s local elections.

“Hawaiʻi’s elections should be decided by the people who live, work, and raise their families in our islands not by organizations or wealthy interests from outside the state seeking to impose their own political agenda,” the PAC says in a news release.

A recent filing with the Hawaiʻi Campaign Spending Commission illustrates why HOKU PAC is concerned about outside influence in local elections, according to the PAC. On July 12, 2026, PA PAC (Patriot Action) filed a Statement of Information for Electioneering Communication indicating its intent to spend $30,000 in support of first-time candidate in a local State House race for House District 24.

According to the filing, the entire amount is funded by a single, far right, big oil and anti-LGBTQIA+ rights donor, Douglas Scharbauer out of Texas. “While such activity may be permitted under Hawaiʻi law, it highlights how substantial financial support from outside interests can quickly enter local races and raises important questions about the growing role of large independent expenditures in shaping Hawaiʻi’s elections,” the PAC says.

As Hawaiʻi’s first political action committee dedicated to electing LGBTQIA+, māhū, and allied candidates, HOKU PAC believes that local communities are best positioned to determine their own future. While participation in the democratic process is fundamental, the increasing role of outside money threatens to drown out the voices of Hawaiʻi residents and undermines public confidence in our elections, according to the PAC.

“When any entity tries to buy our local elections, it is troublesome; especially when it comes to the involvement of any Super PAC,” said Michael Golojuch Jr., president and founder of HOKU PAC. “Our communities deserve elections that are driven by local values, local priorities and the voices of the people who call Hawaiʻi home, not by outside organizations with their own political interests.”

“HOKU PAC calls on all candidates, organizations, and voters to reject efforts that allow outside interests to dominate local campaigns,” the PAC’s news release says. “Elections should be contests of ideas, community engagement and service; not competitions fueled by unlimited outside spending.”

“Hawaiʻi has a unique culture, history, and set of values that cannot be understood or represented by national political organizations. Decisions about our future should remain in the hands of Hawaiʻi’s people.”

“HOKU PAC remains committed to supporting candidates who reflect the values of equity, inclusion, transparency, and accountability while ensuring that the voices of Hawaiʻi’s communities remain at the center of our democratic process,” the PAC says.