Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long-period west-northwest swell from former Super Typhoon Bavi has arrived, peaking through Thursday before gradually subsiding into the weekend. This swell is overlapping for some west-facing shores with a gradually fading small, medium-period southwest Tasman swell that is currently bringing near-average surf to south-facing shores. A moderate, long-period south swell will arrive early next week, bringing the potential for above-average (though sub-advisory) surf.
The west-northwest Bavi swell is bringing a slight uptick in surf along exposed north-facing shores this afternoon. This surf will hold into Thursday before gradually fading and returning north shores to flat to tiny status for the weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will be slightly below seasonal averages through Thursday with lighter trade winds, then climb back up a notch as trades strengthen through the weekend. Early to midweek next week, there's potential for a small, long- to medium- period swell to arrive, generated from Tropical Storm Elida.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com