Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.0 feet 04:03 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:46 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:16 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:36 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period west-northwest swell from former Super Typhoon Bavi has arrived, peaking through Thursday before gradually subsiding into the weekend. This swell is overlapping for some west-facing shores with a gradually fading small, medium-period southwest Tasman swell that is currently bringing near-average surf to south-facing shores. A moderate, long-period south swell will arrive early next week, bringing the potential for above-average (though sub-advisory) surf.

The west-northwest Bavi swell is bringing a slight uptick in surf along exposed north-facing shores this afternoon. This surf will hold into Thursday before gradually fading and returning north shores to flat to tiny status for the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will be slightly below seasonal averages through Thursday with lighter trade winds, then climb back up a notch as trades strengthen through the weekend. Early to midweek next week, there's potential for a small, long- to medium- period swell to arrive, generated from Tropical Storm Elida.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.