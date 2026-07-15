Maui Weather Forecast for July 15, 2026





Photo Credit: Joan M. Flake

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 70 to 78. North winds up to 20 mph.

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Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

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Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. East winds up to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

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Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

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Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with occasional showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Occasional showers early in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 89. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Numerous showers early in the evening. Lows 61 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trades deliver showers windward and mauka through the weekend.

Discussion

Little change for the next several days as moderate trades deliver showers windward and mauka into next week. Upper air pattern remains blocky with a closed upper low positioned northwest of Kauai and downstream ridging established over and east of the remainder of the state. As the upper low is drawn northward and absorbed into the westerlies, heights gradually rebound over the islands topping out around 591dm at 500mb by this weekend. Attendant subsidence will reinforce high stability during this time. Brief veering of flow through the lowest 10kft of the atmosphere as this adjustment occurs potentially sets the stage for showers to develop within the convergent leeward Molokai plume and extend over portions of Leeward Oahu this afternoon into this evening. High stability will limit potential for vertical shower development and should keep shower intensity in check, but some enhanced coverage of showers compared to normal will be possible.

Aviation

Moderate trades expected through the forecast period. Low cigs and SHRA should primarily impact windward and mauka locations. MVFR conds possible in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for Kauai, Oahu Maui and the Big Island. Conds should improve in the mid morning hours.

Marine

High pressure far north of the islands will maintain a trade wind pattern, however as the high has weakened and lifted away from the islands, trade winds are not quite as strong. Winds across the coastal waters remain below Small Craft Advisory levels. Winds could rebound Thursday into the weekend as the high sinks southward, tightening the pressure gradient over the islands and bringing Small Craft Advisory winds back to the typical windy waters.

A small bump in the otherwise fading medium-period southwest swell (around 2.5 ft with a 13 second period) should bring a slight increase in south surf today, particularly this morning. The southwest will return to a gradually decline by tonight and continue through the rest of the week. A series of overlapping small south and southwest swells will maintain small south shore surf, with a larger south swell expected early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will be slightly below seasonal averages through Thursday with lighter trade winds. Surf may then climb back up somewhat as trades strengthen through the weekend.

A series of small, long to medium period west to west-northwest swells generated by former Super Typhoon Bavi will be possible throughout the rest of the week. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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