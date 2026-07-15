Sections of Baldwin Beach Park will temporarily close in phases due to dune restoration work

Kapukaʻulua, also known as Baldwin Beach Park, in Pā‘ia, dune restoration. PC: County of Maui

Sections of Kapukaʻulua, also known as Baldwin Beach Park, in Pā‘ia will be temporarily closed in phases starting in late July for dune restoration work, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. Phases of work will ensure safety and preserve beach access. The public is asked to observe signage and barriers to avoid closed areas.

Work will include removing hazardous and invasive vegetation, clearing debris and establishing additional pathways and plantings that will help restore dune systems to protect against erosion and coastal impacts.

Kapukaʻulua, also known as Baldwin Beach Park, in Pā‘ia, dune restoration. PC: County of Maui

The 2026 schedule includes the following (subject to change based on weather):

July 27-31, Phase I: Partial access restrictions for flush cutting of hazardous trees adjacent to the Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center. Flush cutting means that invasive trees will be cut to ground level.

Aug. 3-21, Phase II: Flush cutting of trees at Baldwin Beach Park. No excavation or grinding is proposed to limit environmental and cultural impacts.

Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, Phase III: Establishing kipuka, or pockets of native vegetation reestablishment areas, that will cause some access restrictions at the main Baldwin Beach Park entrance.

Sept. 7-18, Phase IV: Additional clearing, flush cutting and removal of stumps and shoreline debris between the Lower Pāʻia Park and Baldwin Beach Park.

To be scheduled after bird-nesting season in November, Final phase: Pruning and flush cutting of trees where sensitive species may have been identified.

Cultural and archeological monitoring will be led by County Department of ʻŌiwi Resources under an Archeological Monitoring Plan reviewed by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and approved by the Hawai`i State Historic Preservation Division. Also, biological monitoring will be conducted to ensure no species of concern are present during activities.

Efforts are part of a multiagency, ongoing initiative to improve coastal resilience, enhance public safety and restore natural shoreline processes.

Led by the UH Sea Grant Program, in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter and the County DPR, the project aims to reduce erosion, improve habitat for native wildlife and enhance shoreline resilience against sea level rise. The program is funded by a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant.

More information about the ongoing dune restoration project, including updates and maps, can be found on the project website: https://bit.ly/KapukauluaDunes .