T S Restaurants signs letter of intent for new Front Street location as iconic Kimo’s restaurant looks toward reopening. Proposed Chan Wa Commericial Building.

Nearly three years after the devastating Maui wildfires, Kimo’s Restaurant is officially on its way home. T S Restaurants has signed a letter of intent to develop a new Kimo’s Restaurant on Front Street, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to return to Lahaina and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the town’s historic commercial district.

While the company continues to explore possibilities for the original Kimo’s site as redevelopment plans for the makai side of Front Street evolve, T S Restaurants is moving forward with a new Front Street location to ensure Kimo’s returns to the community as quickly as possible. T S Restaurants will partner with longtime Hawaiʻi business leaders Kent Untermann and Mousa Hassan, who are restoring the Chan Wa Building, the future home of Kimo’s.

“We knew bringing Kimo’s back would require not only the right location but also the right partners,” said T S Restaurants CEO Jackie Reed. “Kent and Mousa are longtime Hawaiʻi business leaders, trusted friends and people who care deeply about Lahaina. They were among the first to reach out after the fires asking how they could help. This partnership is built on trust, shared values and a common commitment to Lahaina’s future.”

Said Untermann, “We’re honored that T S Restaurants chose to partner with us on this project, and we’re committed to helping bring back a place that contributes to the energy, vitality and long-term future of Front Street. Kimo’s is part of Lahaina’s identity and a place that generations of residents and visitors have visited.”

For Hassan, the opportunity is personal. “Kimo’s has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” he said. “Like so many people in Hawaiʻi, I’ve spent a lifetime making memories there. Helping bring Kimo’s back to Front Street is an incredible honor, and I hope it becomes another step toward restoring the heart of Lahaina.”

The announcement marks a homecoming for the restaurant where the T S Restaurants story began. Founded in 1977 by Rob Thibaut and Sandy Saxten, Kimo’s was the very first T S Restaurant, opening at 845 Front Street on the last available waterfront parcel in Old Lahaina Town. Its success laid the foundation for what would become one of Hawaiʻi’s best-known restaurant companies, growing to include iconic destinations such as Duke’s Waikīkī, Leilani’s on the Beach, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali, Duke’s Maui, Keoki’s Paradise, Jake’s Del Mar and others.

For nearly five decades, Kimo’s welcomed generations of residents and visitors, becoming synonymous with Lahaina’s waterfront dining experience. Known for its warm aloha hospitality, fresh island cuisine and the Original Hula Pie, the restaurant became a place where families celebrated milestones, friends gathered at sunset and visitors created lasting memories. Its loss in the August 2023 wildfire was felt throughout Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Rather than recreate the original restaurant, the new Kimo’s will honor its legacy while embracing a new chapter. Guests can expect the same welcoming atmosphere, familiar menu and signature hospitality that made Kimo’s a Lahaina institution.

Additional project details, including the restaurant’s design, construction timeline and opening plans, will be announced as they become available.