Kona Low Storm relief grant deadline extended for Maui homeowners and renters

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

The Hawaiʻi REALTORS Charitable Foundation has extended its application deadline to Aug. 3, 2026, for Maui residents seeking a share of $200,000 in grants meant to help offset damage from the March Kona Low storms.

The grants, funded through the National Association of REALTORS’ REALTORS Relief Foundation, are available to homeowners and renters affected by flooding statewide. Eligible applicants may receive up to $1,000 each. Applications will now be accepted through Aug. 3 and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with reviews conducted by the Hawaiʻi REALTORS Charitable Foundation.

Moana Andersen, president of the Hawaiʻi REALTORS Charitable Foundation, said the organization is working to get relief funds to affected residents as quickly as possible following the storms’ damage.

Residents can apply at hawaiirealtors.com/disasterrelief.

The REALTORS Relief Foundation has provided more than $52 million in disaster aid to over 30,000 families nationwide since 2001, according to the organization. The National Association of REALTORS covers the fund’s administrative costs, meaning all donated money goes directly toward relief efforts, the association said.

The Hawaiʻi REALTORS Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Hawaiʻi REALTORS, was established in 2020 to support charitable organizations serving communities across the islands. Hawaiʻi REALTORS is a trade association founded in 1967 that represents more than 10,000 members involved in Hawaiʻi real estate sales, purchases, management and exchanges.