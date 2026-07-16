Maui County has adopted new rules that allow qualifying residentially zoned properties to build up to two accessory dwellings, also known as ʻohana units, in addition to a primary residence. File photo

To ease the island’s severe housing shortage, Maui County has adopted new rules that allow qualifying residentially zoned properties on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to be eligible for up to two accessory dwellings in addition to a primary residence — a potential of three residential units on a single lot, the County Department of Planning announced.

Previously, the number of permitting accessory dwellings, known as ʻohana units, varied based on lot size and island location.

“Keeping our families home requires pursuing every practical solution available,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “This ordinance is another step toward increasing our housing inventory, creating more homes for local families, and making it easier for future generations to stay and live in the communities they love.”

Accessory dwellings are allowed mainly in residential and rural zoning districts, and typically excluded in agricultural, commercial and industrial zoning districts, according to Maui County Code Title 19. Accessory dwellings are intended to provide long-term residential housing and may not be used as transient vacation rentals, short-term rentals or bed-and-breakfast operations.

“The ordinance reflects a thoughtful approach to housing production by allowing additional residential units within existing neighborhoods rather than expanding into undeveloped areas,” County Department of Planning Director Jacky Takakura said. “Accessory dwellings can provide housing for family members, workforce residents and future generations while making better use of existing infrastructure and residential land.”

Effective July 8, key changes under the new ordinance include:

Allowing up to two accessory dwellings on qualifying residentially zoned lots countywide.

Expanding eligibility to certain residentially zoned properties within project districts where accessory dwellings were previously not permitted.

Creating a consistent countywide standard for Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Supporting additional long-term housing opportunities for local families, caregivers, workforce residents and multigenerational households.

The County ordinance was adopted in response to Act 39, a state law requiring counties to allow up to two accessory dwelling units, or the reasonable equivalent, on qualifying lots.

While the new ordinance expands housing opportunities, it does not eliminate existing development standards. All accessory dwellings must continue to comply with applicable zoning, building, fire and infrastructure requirements, including setbacks, height limits, parking standards, water availability, wastewater capacity and emergency access requirements. County approval of accessory dwellings remains dependent on adequate infrastructure and compliance with all applicable regulations.

Owners interested in constructing an accessory dwelling are encouraged to verify their property’s zoning and consult with the appropriate County departments regarding water, wastewater and fire protection requirements before beginning project planning.

Financial assistance may also be available through the Department of Housing’s ʻOhana Assistance Program, which offers grants of up to $100,000 for the construction of accessory dwelling units. For information about the ʻOhana Assistance Program, contact the County Department of Housing at chp.housing@co.maui.hi.us .

For information about accessory dwellings and permitting requirements, visit the Accessory Dwellings Guide under the News Flash section of the County Department of Planning webpage, www.mauicounty.gov/planning , or email planning@mauicounty.gov .