New Hawaiʻi law aims to improve electric bicycle safety, enforcement

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs residents of

New laws and regulations are now in effect to improve safety for the use of electric bicycles and micro-mobility devises in Hawaiʻi.

HB2021 HD2 SD2 CD1 (Act 259), signed by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday, creates consistent statewide rules for electric bicycles and micro-mobility devices and strengthens enforcement protocols.

The measure establishes a regulatory framework that updates definitions, sets basic operational safety requirements and creates age‑related standards such as helmet rules for minors and operating restrictions for younger riders. It clarifies where e‑bikes and scooters may operate and requires proper registration, with penalties for failing to comply. It also mandates accurate labeling and disclosures from manufacturers and retailers so riders understand how their devices can be used legally and safely. To support enforcement, the measure provides clearer authority for addressing illegal or noncompliant devices and updates related laws for consistency.

Specific highlights of the new law, which took effect upon the governor’s signature, include:

Mandates that electric bicycles must be operated with all wheels on the ground at all times with operators facing forward and seated normally, and prohibits standing or kneeling on any seat, riding on the handlebars , or engaging in any other non-standard riding position.

with operators facing forward and seated normally, and , or engaging in any other non-standard riding position. Prohibits operating an electric bicycle in an unsafe manner or engaging in exhibition riding, such as wheelies or stunts , on any public street, alley or right-of-way.

operating an electric bicycle in an unsafe manner or engaging in exhibition riding, such as , on any public street, alley or right-of-way. Bans the use of high-speed electric devices exceeding 750 watts or speeds over 28 miles per hour on a public roadway, bicycle lane, travel path, bicycle facility or other public areas, including a street, highway or sidewalk. A violation would constitute a traffic infraction. If the violator is under the age of 18, enforcement may be applied against the parent or legal guardian or addressed through non-monetary corrective action.

on a public roadway, bicycle lane, travel path, bicycle facility or other public areas, including a street, highway or sidewalk. A violation would constitute a traffic infraction. If the violator is under the age of 18, or addressed through non-monetary corrective action. Changes the age requirement for wearing a safety helmet when operating an electric foot scooter or electric micro-mobility device from under 16 years of age to under 18 .

when operating an electric foot scooter or electric micro-mobility device from under 16 years of age to . Requires manufacturers and distributors of electric bicycles to apply a label that is permanently affixed to each electric bicycle that displays the electric bicycle’s classification number, top assisted speed and motor wattage .

that is permanently affixed to each electric bicycle that displays the electric bicycle’s . Requires distributors of electric bicycles to provide to the purchaser of an electric bicycle with a booklet or pamphlet detailing the associated state laws regulating the use of electric bicycles.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will draft rules to carry out the provisions in this measure.