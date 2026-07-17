Joshua Hargrove appointed general manager of two iconic resorts in Waikīkī

Joshua Hargrove, new resort general manager in Waikīkī. Courtesy photo

Joshua Hargrove, who led The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, through the 2023 Maui wildfires, has been named general manager of two Waikīkī resorts owned by Marriott International. He currently chairs the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and previously served as chairman of the statewide Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association.

Hargrove will oversee the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikīkī Beach, and the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Waikīkī Beach, Marriott announced. He returns to the company’s Waikīkī Collection with more than two decades of hospitality experience, according to the announcement.

Hargrove most recently served as general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, where Marriott credited him with guiding the resort through a period of growth. He is widely known on Maui for his leadership during the August 2023 wildfires, when he helped guide the property and its staff through the crisis while working to protect the well-being of associates, guests and the surrounding community.

In his new role, Hargrove will oversee close to 900 employees across the two Waikīkī properties, Marriott said.

His arrival comes as both hotels mark milestones. The Moana Surfrider, which is celebrating 125 years of operation, recently finished a property-wide renovation that included all 791 guestrooms and suites, an updated historic lobby, a new oceanfront event venue and the restoration of the Surfrider Wing name — the final phase of a multiyear transformation, according to Marriott. The Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, built 71 years ago, completed a renovation of all 664 guestrooms and suites in its Ainahau Tower in 2024 and is currently updating its Splash Bar.

James Guindon, Marriott’s market vice president for Hawaiʻi and French Polynesia, said Hargrove’s experience across Marriott properties and his “people-first leadership style” make him well suited to lead both hotels forward.

A Washington state native, Hargrove has previously served as general manager of the Prince Waikīkī and has held leadership roles at the Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, the former Modern Honolulu and The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort. He has received several state hospitality honors, including Forty Under 40, 20 for the Next 20 and Young Professional Leader of the Year.