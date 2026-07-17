Maui Food Bank appoints Brandi Saragosa as Chief Executive Officer

Brandi Saragosa. PC: Aubrey Hord

Maui Food Bank announced the appointment of Brandi Saragosa as its permanent Chief Executive Officer following a comprehensive search conducted by the organization’s Board of Directors.

Saragosa has served as interim CEO since April, leading the organization through a seamless leadership transition while continuing to advance Maui Food Bank’s mission of helping the hungry in Maui County. Prior to that, she served as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer.

“After a thoughtful and competitive search process, it became clear that Brandi is the right leader for Maui Food Bank,” said Steve Ulene, Board Chair and Chair of the CEO Search Committee. “She has earned the trust of our staff, volunteers, partners and community through her steady leadership, deep operational expertise and commitment to serving Maui County. We are excited to have her lead the organization into its next chapter.”

A lifelong Maui resident, Saragosa brings more than 17 years of operations and leadership experience. During her tenure at Maui Food Bank, she has played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s distribution capacity, strengthening internal systems, and helping lead its response to increasing community need. She previously served as Director of Operations before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer, overseeing day-to-day operations and leading cross-functional teams serving communities across Maui County.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Maui Food Bank’s CEO,” said Saragosa. “This organization has always been about neighbors helping neighbors, and it is a privilege to work alongside an incredible team, dedicated volunteers and generous community partners who make that possible every day. Together, we will continue ensuring that individuals and families across Maui County have reliable access to nutritious food while building an even stronger, more resilient organization for the future.”

The appointment comes as Maui Food Bank continues to address elevated levels of food insecurity across Maui County while positioning the organization for long-term growth. Under Saragosa’s leadership, the organization will continue advancing strategic priorities that include strengthening community partnerships, expanding access to fresh and local food, enhancing disaster preparedness and response, and supporting plans for a new facility.

“Brandi has already demonstrated exceptional leadership during her time as interim CEO,” said Ulene. “She understands both the immediate needs facing our community and the long-term vision required to ensure Maui Food Bank remains a trusted resource for generations to come.”

Maui Food Bank remains committed to its mission of helping the hungry in Maui County through community partnerships and programs that provide food assistance to individuals and families in need.