Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 05:06 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:53 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:06 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:43 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:31 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated keeping levels near average through Saturday. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially High Surf Advisory level conditions Monday and Tuesday. As this swell slowly fades into the middle of next week, another moderate south swell is expected next Thursday. A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will gradually fade today into the weekend, causing surf along north- facing shores to drop to tiny by the weekend. East facing shores will remain choppy through Saturday and will gradually drop as trade winds ease. Energy from Tropical Storm Elida may reach the islands during the middle of next week bringing a slight boost for east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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