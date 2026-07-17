Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated keeping levels near average through Saturday. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially High Surf Advisory level conditions Monday and Tuesday. As this swell slowly fades into the middle of next week, another moderate south swell is expected next Thursday. A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will gradually fade today into the weekend, causing surf along north- facing shores to drop to tiny by the weekend. East facing shores will remain choppy through Saturday and will gradually drop as trade winds ease. Energy from Tropical Storm Elida may reach the islands during the middle of next week bringing a slight boost for east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com