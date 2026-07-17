Molokai Drugs, Inc. named first recipient of Age-Friendly Pharmacy Recognition in Hawaiʻi

Pharmacist in Charge, Kelly Go of Molokai Drugs, Inc.

The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy’s Peter Lamy Center on Drug Therapy and Aging, has announced Molokai Drugs, Inc. as the first recipient of Age-Friendly Pharmacy Recognition in Hawaiʻi.

Funding from The John A. Hartford Foundation supports education and development of pharmacy champions in the Age-Friendly Health Systems 4Ms Framework (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility). ASCP partnered with the Peter Lamy Center to champion age-friendly care and optimal medication management.

Established in 1935, Molokai Drugs, Inc. has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to providing care through the 4Ms Framework across multiple areas of age-friendly care. The pharmacy was recognized for prioritizing exceptional care for a rapidly aging and medically complex population in the home and community.

Molokai Drugs, Inc. staff. PC: courtesy (February 2026)

“ASCP is very proud to recognize Molokai Drugs, Inc. as our inaugural recipient in Hawaiʻi of Age Friendly Pharmacy Recognition. Molokai Drugs has demonstrated not only their ability to provide age-friendly care to the populations served on the rural island of Molokaʻi, but also their dedication to having that be at the core of their business,” said Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, CEO of ASCP.

Working with the Peter Lamy Center, ASCP created the Age-Friendly Pharmacist Badge in 2025, recognizing pharmacists who complete training in the 4Ms Framework and are committed to improving the health and well-being of older adults.

“Our five full-time and part-time pharmacists at Molokai Drugs, Inc. have completed the training, and each pharmacist has earned the Age-Friendly Pharmacist Badge,” said Kelly Go, RPh, pharmacist-in-charge at Molokai Drugs, Inc.

The staff of Molokai Drugs has served the island community for 91 years. Serving approximately 7,000 residents, the pharmacy remains focused on making Molokaʻi and its people healthier.

“Our staff is focused on our patients, especially our kupuna (senior citizens). Being an Age Friendly Pharmacy confirms our staff’s commitment to the 4Ms Framework and helps us serve our island community with aloha every day,” Go said.