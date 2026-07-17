Slope protection work to close one lane on Hāna Highway in Waikamoi

Waikamoi Stream Bridge. File PC: Hawaiʻi DOT, Highways Division.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that the makai lane at mile marker 9.8 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in Waikamoi will be closed for slope protection work.

The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, beginning Monday, July 20.

Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. Traffic controllers will assist motorists.

The closure is to allow for work necessitated by erosion caused by the Kona Low storms earlier this year. The project is expected to be completed in approximately three months.

Please follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

All work is weather permitting.