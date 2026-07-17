Maui News

Slope protection work to close one lane on Hāna Highway in Waikamoi

July 17, 2026, 5:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Waikamoi Stream Bridge. File PC: Hawaiʻi DOT, Highways Division.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that the makai lane at mile marker 9.8 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in Waikamoi will be closed for slope protection work.

The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, beginning Monday, July 20.

Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. Traffic controllers will assist motorists.

The closure is to allow for work necessitated by erosion caused by the Kona Low storms earlier this year. The project is expected to be completed in approximately three months.

Please follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

All work is weather permitting.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu