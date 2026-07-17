Street Bikers United Maui Chapter raises $3,700 for Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Children’s Fund

Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi Maui Chapter raised $3,700 for Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Children’s Fund through its 4th of July Weekend Biker Blowout Party, bringing the community together in support of local keiki and families facing cancer.

The July 4 event featured a poker run from Kanahā Beach Park to Panzo’s Hale in Kīhei, followed by an afternoon gathering with live music, food, and community. Proceeds from ticket sales benefited Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Children’s Fund, continuing SBU Maui Chapter’s longstanding commitment to supporting keiki across Maui County.

The Children’s Fund helps ensure that Pacific Cancer Foundation’s free programs and services are available to children and families navigating cancer.

The effort reflects years of community involvement led in part by Ron Panzo, longtime Street Bikers United leader, owner of Nalu’s South Shore Grill, and dedicated Pacific Cancer Foundation supporter. Before becoming involved with PCF, Panzo had already spent years supporting keiki across Maui County through Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi, including efforts such as Toys for Tots and Tools for School.

Panzo’s connection to Pacific Cancer Foundation began through Paddle for Life and his longtime relationship with Kimokeo Kapahulehua. Over time, that involvement grew into a deeper commitment to supporting families facing cancer, particularly through the Children’s Fund.

“When you think about a child going through cancer, how scary that is, and not just for the child, but the whole family, that’s probably one of the scariest situations that a family has to go through,” Panzo shared in a recent Pacific Cancer Foundation donor spotlight.

Over the years, Street Bikers United Maui Chapter has continued to rally behind the Children’s Fund through community fundraisers and grassroots support. The latest $3,700 contribution carries forward that same spirit of showing up for local families.

“You come up with an idea and say, ‘Let’s support the kids,'” Panzo shared. “And people just show up.”