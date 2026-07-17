Voters have the opportunity to determine which candidates advance to this year’s General Election by casting their ballots in the Aug. 8 Primary. Completed ballots may be deposited in dropboxes conveniently located around Maui County starting July 17. Ballots may also be returned in the mail. Voters should be sure to mail their ballot with enough time for it to be received no later than 7 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2026.
For information about the Primary Election candidates, the Hawaiʻi Voter Guide is available at Elections.Hawaii.gov. Once you’ve made your selections, insert your ballot into the yellow secrecy sleeve and into the postage-paid return envelope. Be sure to sign the outside of your ballot envelope.
Any registered voter who has not received their Primary Election ballot by July 21 should contact the Maui County’s Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749 or by email to County.Clerk@MauiCounty.us.
If voters need to register for the first time, or update their addresses, the quickest and easiest way is to visit olvr.hawaii.gov. You will need a Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or State ID. Voters can also go in person to a Voter Service Center beginning July 27.
Visit MauiCountyVotes.gov for additional information. Voters can sign up to track their ballots from mailing to receipt at Hawaii.BallotTrax.net.
Dropbox locations: