Maui County’s Official Ballot Drop Box sites are open 24 hours and may take completed, signed ballots up to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 for the Primary Election. File PC: Maui Now

Voters have the opportunity to determine which candidates advance to this year’s General Election by casting their ballots in the Aug. 8 Primary. Completed ballots may be deposited in dropboxes conveniently located around Maui County starting July 17. Ballots may also be returned in the mail. Voters should be sure to mail their ballot with enough time for it to be received no later than 7 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2026.

For information about the Primary Election candidates, the Hawaiʻi Voter Guide is available at Elections.Hawaii.gov. Once you’ve made your selections, insert your ballot into the yellow secrecy sleeve and into the postage-paid return envelope. Be sure to sign the outside of your ballot envelope.

Any registered voter who has not received their Primary Election ballot by July 21 should contact the Maui County’s Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, at 808-270-7749 or by email to County.Clerk@MauiCounty.us.

If voters need to register for the first time, or update their addresses, the quickest and easiest way is to visit olvr.hawaii.gov. You will need a Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or State ID. Voters can also go in person to a Voter Service Center beginning July 27.

Visit MauiCountyVotes.gov for additional information. Voters can sign up to track their ballots from mailing to receipt at Hawaii.BallotTrax.net.

Dropbox locations:

County of Maui Kahului Service Center: 110 Alaihi St, Kahului, HI 96732

County of Maui Old Youth Center (Lānaʻi): 717 Fraser Ave, Lānaʻi City, HI 96763

Haʻikū Community Center: Hāna Highway at Pilialoha St, Haʻikū, HI 96708

Hāna Fire Station: 4655 Hāna Hwy, Hāna, HI 96713

Hannibal Tavares Community Center: 91 Pukalani St, Pukalani, HI 96768

Kahului Fire Station: 200 Dairy Rd, Kahului, HI 96732

Kalana O Maui (County Building): 200 S High St, Wailuku, HI 96793

Kīhei Community Center: 303 E Līpoa St, Kīhei, HI 96753

Kula Fire Station: 50 Calasa Rd, Kula, HI 96790

Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapi’ilani Hwy, Lahaina, HI 96761

Makawao Fire Station: 134 Makawao Ave, Makawao, HI 96768

Mitchell Pau‘ole Community Center (Molokaʻi): 90 Ainoa St, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Nāpili Fire Station: 4950 Hanawai St, Lahaina, HI 96761

Pāʻia Community Center: 252 Hāna Hwy, Pāʻia, HI 96779

UH Maui College (near Swap Meet, entrance from Wahine Piʻo Ave): 310 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center: 395 Waena St, Wailuku, HI 96793

Wailea Fire Station: 300 Kilohana Dr, Kīhei, HI 96753