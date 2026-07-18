2,000 expected to gather at 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention, July 20-22

Native Hawaiian Convention. PC: Hawaiian Council

A full week of Native Hawaiian culture, conversation, music and community begins today at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center with the 25th annual Native Hawaiian Convention, July 20–22, followed immediately by the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival, July 23–25.

From cultural workshops and the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace to keynote addresses, special performances, major discussions on issues facing Hawaiʻi and a 25th anniversary Hoʻolauleʻa, the Convention will bring the community together. Events continue Thursday with three days of Keiki Hula and a public Keiki Hula Market featuring more than 50 local and 30 ʻōpio vendors.

Adding to the visual impact, 133 Hawaiian flags are currently lining Ward Avenue and King Street around the Blaisdell Center, representing the 133 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Monday, July 20 (Pre-Convention): Convention registration begins; the start of the ʻAha ʻŌpio track, bringing together more than 300 students for youth-focused programming; more than 20 breakout sessions and cultural workshops led by kumu and practitioners; and the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace featuring Hawaiʻi-made products from local businesses and artisans.

Tuesday, July 21 (Day 1): Opening ceremony; special guest musicians performing the Ka Naʻi Aupuni; remarks by Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council; a keynote address by Gov. Josh Green; the “Eō ka Lāhui – The Threat to our Hawaiian Trusts!” panel; discussion on the future of Hawaiian Airlines; and more than 20 breakout sessions following plenary discussion.

Wednesday, July 22 (Day 2): Special Keiki Hula performances; announcement of the Hoʻoholo 24-hour film competition winner; keynote remarks by Senate President Ron Kouchi; a discussion with all four county mayors; “The Coming of Hiʻiaka”; a conversation on artificial intelligence; more than 20 breakout session following plenary discussion; and the 25th anniversary Hoʻolauleʻa.

Kūhiō Lewis, CNHA CEO – File Native Hawaiian Convention / Hawaiian Council

Monday, July 20 – Pre-convention

Cultural workshops and Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace

The Convention begins Monday with registration, the start of the ʻAha ʻŌpio track with more than 300 students, a full day of cultural workshops and the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace. Media opportunities include hands-on cultural sessions and Hawaiʻi-made products from local businesses and artisans.

9 a.m. Convention registration opens

Convention registration opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace, open to the public.

Nā Mea Hawaiʻi curated marketplace, open to the public. 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Breakout Session, Exhibition Hall

Breakout sessions will include cultural workshops and discussions led by kumu, practitioners and community leaders.

Tuesday, July 21 – Convention Day 1

Opening ceremony, governor’s keynote and general session

The Convention formally opens Tuesday with a special performance by guest musicians representing islands across the pae ʻāina, followed by remarks from Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis, a keynote address by Gov. Josh Green and timely discussions on Native Hawaiian programs, self-determination and the future of Hawaiian Airlines.

8:30 a.m . Doors open at the Blaisdell Concert Hall

. Doors open at the Blaisdell Concert Hall 9 a.m. Opening Ceremony and Special Performance of “Ka Naʻi Aupuni”

Special guest musicians representing islands across the pae ʻāina will come together to perform “Ka Naʻi Aupuni,” a powerful mele lāhui associated with Hawaiian identity, unity, sovereignty and the enduring right of the Hawaiian people to self-governance.

9:20 a.m. Opening remarks by Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council

Opening remarks by Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council 9:30 a.m. Keynote address by Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Keynote address by Governor Josh Green, M.D. 9:50 a.m. Panel Discussion: “Eō ka Lāhui!”

With Native Hawaiian programs facing a growing number of threats, the discussion will examine the progress made, the impact of these programs on the lāhui and what is at stake for Native Hawaiian self-determination, equity and community well-being.

10:45 a.m. Special Kilohana Award Presentation: The Kilohana Awards recognize individuals whose leadership and service have had a lasting impact on the lāhui.

Special Kilohana Award Presentation: The Kilohana Awards recognize individuals whose leadership and service have had a lasting impact on the lāhui. 11:05 a.m. Talk Story: “The Future of Hawaiian Airlines: Honoring Our Legacy, Strengthening Our Commitment to Hawaiʻi”

As Hawaiian Airlines enters a new chapter as part of the combined Alaska Air Group, the conversation will address the company’s dual-brand strategy, its commitment to preserving and strengthening the Hawaiian Airlines brand, and how Hawaiian language, culture and community will continue to shape its future.

1-4:45 p.m. Breakout Sessions, Exhibition Hall

Wednesday, July 22 – Convention Day 2

County leaders, Keiki Hula, Storytelling, AI and 25th Anniversary Hoʻolauleʻa

The final day of the Convention will begin with a special Keiki Hula performance featuring Ei Nei and the 2025 Master Keiki Hula. The morning program will also include the winning entry from the Hoʻoholo 24-hour film competition, keynote remarks, a discussion with Hawaiʻi’s four county mayors, and sessions examining Native Hawaiian storytelling, technology and the future of island communities.

8:30 a.m. Doors open and special Keiki Hula performance featuring Ei Nei and the 2025 Master Keiki Hula, Blaisdell Concert Hall

Doors open and special Keiki Hula performance featuring Ei Nei and the 2025 Master Keiki Hula, Blaisdell Concert Hall 9 a.m. Hoʻoholo 24-Hour Film Competition: Announcement and presentation of the winning film from the Convention’s 24-hour filmmaking competition.

Hoʻoholo 24-Hour Film Competition: Announcement and presentation of the winning film from the Convention’s 24-hour filmmaking competition. 9:15 a.m. Keynote address by Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi

Keynote address by Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi 9:30 a.m. Mayoral Talk Story. Participants: Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda; Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami; and Gov. Josh Green, moderator.

Mayoral Talk Story. Participants: Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda; Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami; and Gov. Josh Green, moderator. 10:15 a.m. Special Kilohana Award Presentation

Special Kilohana Award Presentation 10:25 a.m. The Coming of Hiʻiaka. Participants: Amy Hānaialiʻi, Michael Jackowitz, Moses Goods, Roslyn Catracchia, Manaola Yap and Kūhiō Lewis. Producers and cast members of the Broadway-caliber musical “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” will provide an inside look at the artistry, cultural foundation and creative process behind bringing the legendary story of Hiʻiaka to the stage.

The Coming of Hiʻiaka. Participants: Amy Hānaialiʻi, Michael Jackowitz, Moses Goods, Roslyn Catracchia, Manaola Yap and Kūhiō Lewis. Producers and cast members of the Broadway-caliber musical “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka” will provide an inside look at the artistry, cultural foundation and creative process behind bringing the legendary story of Hiʻiaka to the stage. 11:10 a.m. Keynote address by Summer Sylva, interim CEO of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Keynote address by Summer Sylva, interim CEO of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs 11:20 a.m. Aloha ʻĀina in the Age of AI. Participants: Olin Kealoha Lagon and Kuʻulani Keohokalole. The one-on-one discussion will examine the realities of artificial intelligence and how the lāhui should prepare for its growing influence on education, business, culture and community life.

Aloha ʻĀina in the Age of AI. Participants: Olin Kealoha Lagon and Kuʻulani Keohokalole. The one-on-one discussion will examine the realities of artificial intelligence and how the lāhui should prepare for its growing influence on education, business, culture and community life. 12 p.m. Closing remarks by Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council

Closing remarks by Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council 1-4:45 p.m. Breakout Sessions, Exhibition Hall

Breakout Sessions, Exhibition Hall 5-8 p.m. 25th Anniversary Ho‘olaulea‘a. Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Center parking lot, between the Exhibition and Concert Hall

The Convention will conclude with an outdoor celebration marking 25 years of gathering the lāhui. The throwback concert will feature Hoʻonuʻa, Manaʻo Company, Natural Vibes and Kapena, artists whose music helped define the era when the Native Hawaiian Convention began. The evening will also feature food trucks, games, prizes and other activities. Separate $25 admission required – click here.

Full Convention Agenda: https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/2026-convention-agenda/

Coming up next: Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival

The week of Native Hawaiian programming will continue July 23–25 with the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. The three-day event will feature 15 hālau from across Hawaiʻi and a public Keiki Hula Market with more than 55 local vendors curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi and more than 30 ʻōpio entrepreneurs participating through Keiki Rise. Tickets and additional information are available at KeikiHula.org.