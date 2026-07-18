Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 05:31 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:26 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 06:16 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:23 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summertime average through the afternoon and tonight. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially High Surf Advisory level conditions Monday and Tuesday. As this swell slowly fades into the middle of next week, another moderate south- southwest swell is expected to arrive on Thursday, keeping surf elevated into next weekend.

A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will gradually fade through the weekend, causing surf along north-facing shores to drop to flat/tiny levels.

East facing shores will remain choppy tonight and then will gradually drop through the rest of the weekend into early next week as trade winds ease. Energy from Tropical Storm Elida may reach the islands during the middle of next week and bring a slight boost for east facing shores. Additionally, as the trades ramp up during the later half of next week, surf will also increase.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.