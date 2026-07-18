Maui Weather Forecast for July 18, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Locally breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Locally breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Locally breezy. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Locally breezy. Lows 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Locally breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Locally breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Locally breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Locally breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 53 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Locally breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Locally breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Locally breezy. Highs 70 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trade winds will remain through the weekend, easing a bit early next week. A trend toward fewer windward and mauka showers, and more sunshine, is expected this weekend as drier air pushes in on the trades. Typical trade wind showers will return early next week.

Discussion

A persistent, large 1033 mb surface high over the far NE Pacific has been keeping locally breezy trades blowing across the Aloha State for quite a long while now. An area of moisture, and perhaps a very weak surface trough, riding through on the trades has been enhancing windward and mauka showers overnight, especially for Big Island and Maui. A few windward Big Island gauges have picked up 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in the last 12 hours although more recently, those showers have been diminishing.

The area of moisture will move west of us during the day today for a decrease in trade wind showers and increasing sunshine. Models are in good agreement that a pocket of drier air will overspread the state tonight into Sunday, especially for the smaller islands, and this should lead to fewer windward and mauka showers. A modest increase in moisture returns by Tuesday for a few more showers once again, and then the multi-model ensemble means show the airmass drying out again for the second half of the week.

Models agree the pressure gradient will tighten just a bit leading to a minor uptick in tradewind speeds today. This uptick will be short-lived as a weak front far to our N temporarily disrupts the NE Pac high Sunday into Monday. Starting Tuesday, the NE Pac surface high reestablishes and strengthens, leading to a slow, gradual increase in trade wind speeds. It will take a few days, but should be breezy to locally windy by Friday as the high peaks in intensity around 1037 mb far N of us.

We will keep an eye on the developing tropical disturbance several hundred miles SW of Ixtapa, Mexico. Various ensemble systems have been showing a small potential for this system to bring us some tropical trouble in about a week and a half or so. Much too early to speculate on any details, and plenty of ensemble members don't bother us with it at all. However, a good reminder to stay prepared.

Aviation

Moderate trades will continue through the weekend. Passing clouds and showers will be focused over windward and mauka locations. VFR conditions are expected to prevail, with some passing MVFR conditions over windward and mauka areas in clouds and showers.

No AIRMETs in effect. There is the possibility of an AIRMET for mountain obscuration during the afternoon and evening hours.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the islands and a passing broad trough to the south will bring a slight uptick in the trade wind speeds today, with fresh to locally strong trades across the region through at least this afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) currently in effect through 6 PM HST this evening has been expanded to include most waters surrounding The Big Island and Maui County, including the windward zones and Kaiwi Channel. Winds will begin to diminish Sunday into early next week as high pressure to the north starts to weaken, which should eliminate the need for a SCA. Then as high pressure builds back to the north, trades will strengthen over the latter half of next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated keeping levels near average through the day today. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially High Surf Advisory level conditions Monday and Tuesday. As this swell slowly fades into the middle of next week, another moderate south-southwest swell is expected to arrive next Thursday.

A small, medium-period west-northwest swell will gradually fade through the weekend, causing surf along north-facing shores to drop to flat/tiny levels.

East facing shores will remain choppy today and then will gradually drop through the rest of the weekend into early next week as trade winds ease. Energy from Tropical Storm Elida may reach the islands during the middle of next week and bring a slight boost for east facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel.

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