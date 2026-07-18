Schatz: Process begins to raise Medicare outpatient payments; Hawai‘i hospitals may get $17M yearly

Sen. Brian Schatz

Following legislation and efforts led by Hawai‘i US Brian Schatz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that it will begin the process to increase the amount that hospitals in Hawai‘i can be reimbursed by Medicare for outpatient care.

Such services include emergency department visits and imaging services, for enrolled seniors. Once the proposed change is finalized, Hawai‘i is set to receive an estimated $17 million in additional Medicare funding every year.

“This is a big win for Hawai‘i. With millions more in Medicare funding for Hawai‘i hospitals every year, seniors across the state will continue to have access to the health care services they need,” Schatz said.

Historically, rural states have faced significant cost disparities for Medicare reimbursement that drive up costs for both hospitals and patients. Schatz has led legislation that recognizes the unique cost-of-living challenges that hospitals in Hawai‘i face and would increase reimbursements for hospitals in Hawai‘i to ensure that they can continue to serve seniors.