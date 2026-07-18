SSFM International promotes Scott Hayashi to chief operating officer

Scott Hayashi, promoted to chief operating officer of SSFM International. Courtesy photo

Scott Hayashi has been promoted to chief operating officer of SSFM International, a Honolulu-based multidisciplinary engineering and planning firm with operations across Hawaiʻi, Guam, Okinawa and the Philippines, the company announced.

Hayashi joined SSFM in 2020 as business manager and was later promoted to vice president for technical operations, a role in which he worked to strengthen the firm’s operations and advance strategic initiatives, according to the company.

In his new role, Hayashi will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, working with President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Matsumoto on corporate initiatives and operational strategy. He will also lead the firm’s department heads and help coordinate execution of SSFM’s strategic goals, the company said.

Matsumoto credited Hayashi’s leadership and relationship-building with clients, employees and partners for the promotion, saying it reflects confidence in his ability to guide the firm as it continues to grow.

Hayashi said he was looking forward to building on the firm’s recent momentum and supporting infrastructure projects across the Pacific region.

Before joining SSFM, Hayashi spent more than 30 years in business consulting, legal consulting, engagement management and risk management. He was tax director at CW Associates, CPAs, and previously held leadership roles at Alexander & Baldwin Inc., Apple Inc. and Deloitte & Touche.

Hayashi holds a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University. He serves on the state of Hawaiʻi Council on Revenues, the city and county of Honolulu’s Real Property Tax Board of Review, and the boards of the Pacific and Asian Affairs Council and the Hawaiʻi Community Redevelopment Corporation.