Construction Industry of Maui to host 4th Annual Golf Tournament Sept. 19

Golfers enjoy a day on the links at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course last year during the third annual Construction Industry of Maui golf tournament, which raises funds for construction and skilled trades education programs for Maui County residents. PC: Construction Industry of Maui

The Construction Industry of Maui will hold its fourth annual golf tournament Sept. 19 at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, with proceeds benefiting construction and skilled trades education programs for Maui County residents.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Pace Supply Corp. is sponsoring the event.

Net proceeds from the tournament will go toward Maui County construction trade programs, which provide access to education, certifications and hands-on training. The organization has raised more than $198,000 for those initiatives since the tournament began.

Jennifer Girard, the organization’s treasurer and a business development representative for Swinerton’s Maui branch, said the tournament supports the organization’s broader workforce development goals.

“The Construction Industry of Maui is committed to strengthening workforce development by investing in the next generation of skilled professionals who will shape Maui’s future,” Girard said. “This tournament reflects our commitment to create opportunities supporting career pathways for Maui’s future workforce.”

Sponsorship packages and tee sponsorships remain available for the event. Details can be found through CIM’s event registration page by scanning the QR code below.

The Construction Industry of Maui represents about 125 member companies. The organization provides scholarships to local students, hosts training seminars and monthly membership meetings, and organizes volunteer community projects, in addition to advocating on legislative issues affecting the industry.