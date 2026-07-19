Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2026

July 19, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:23 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:49 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 01:00 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:52 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 12:12 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A south swell is expected to build tonight, then peak around the advisory level Monday night into early Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory will likely be required through this period. As this swell slowly fades during the middle of the week, a new long period south swell will arrive on Thursday, keeping surf elevated through next weekend. 


Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will lower slightly Monday through Wednesday as the trades ease upstream of the islands. East shore surf should then build back close to seasonal levels late in the week through next weekend. Additionally, swell from Tropical Storm Elida may give a slight boost to east shore surf during the middle of the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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