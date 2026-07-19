Toastmasters District 49 earns prestigious Smedley Distinguished District recognition

Toastmasters District 49 District Director Lynn Araki-Regan. Courtesy photo

Toastmasters District 49 has earned the prestigious Smedley Distinguished District designation for the 2025–2026 Toastmasters year, the highest level of recognition presented under Toastmasters International’s District Recognition Program.

The Smedley Distinguished District award recognizes districts that achieve outstanding performance in membership growth, club growth, club quality and leadership development while meeting or exceeding rigorous international performance benchmarks.

Guided by the theme “Cultivating Growth with Aloha,” District 49 achieved this milestone under the leadership of District Director Lynn Araki-Regan, Program Quality Director Jan Cerizo and Club Growth Director Kevin Doyle, together with an extraordinary District Executive Committee, Division Directors, Area Directors, club officers and dedicated members across and beyond Hawaiʻi.

During the 2025–2026 Toastmasters year, District 49:

Achieved Smedley Distinguished District status for the first time in District history.

Surpassed Toastmasters International’s membership payment goals.

Strengthened club quality, resulting in a record number of Distinguished Clubs.

Chartered several new clubs, including ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i Hui Toastmasters, expanding opportunities for individuals to develop communication and leadership skills throughout the district.

Successfully trained dozens of club officers and district leaders, strengthening leadership capacity across the organization.

District Director Lynn Araki-Regan credited the achievement to the unwavering dedication of the district’s volunteers.

“This recognition belongs to every member who sponsored a new club, mentored a club officer, renewed their membership, completed an educational path, or simply encouraged another person to grow. Together, we demonstrated what is possible when people unite behind a shared vision and work tirelessly toward a common goal,” she said.

The district’s success was made possible through the collaborative efforts of club members, club officers, Area Directors, Division Directors, district leaders, and the countless family members and supporters who stood behind them throughout the year.

Toastmasters International’s mission is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. It continues to transform lives through its educational program in more than 140 countries around the world.

Reflecting on the achievement, Araki-Regan noted that the district’s success extends beyond awards and statistics.

“Our goal was never simply to earn a designation,” she said. “Our mission was to touch more lives by helping people find their voice, build confidence and become stronger communicators and leaders. Imagine the impact if every person developed these skills. We truly can make the world a better place—one speaker, one leader, and one club at a time.”

The Smedley Distinguished District recognition stands as a testament to the passion, resilience, teamwork, and servant leadership demonstrated by Toastmasters throughout District 49. As the district celebrates this historic accomplishment, it looks forward to continuing its mission of helping individuals achieve their personal and professional potential through communication and leadership excellence.

About Toastmasters District 49

Toastmasters District 49 serves clubs throughout the Hawaiian Islands and, effective July 1, American Samoa, Marshal Islands, Tahiti and the Federated States of Micronesia as well. Through a supportive learning environment, members develop communication, public speaking, and leadership skills that help them succeed in their careers, communities and personal lives.