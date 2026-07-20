Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awards residential project leases on O’ahu. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awarded a total of 815 project leases on Saturday in the department’s largest residential offering for the island of O‘ahu this year.

This offer comprises three homestead communities: Waimānalo, 400 project leases; ‘Ewa, 400 project leases; and Nānākuli, 15 project leases.























Among those in attendance were: Gov. Josh Green, DHHL Director Kali Watson, US Rep. Jill Tokuda, Rep. Lisa Marten (House District 51 – Waimānalo, Keolu Hills, Lanikai, portion of Kailua), Rep. Darius Kila (House District 44 – Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili),members of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, and DHHL beneficiaries and their ‘ohana.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awards residential project leases on O’ahu. PC: DHHL