Maui County Council Chambers, 8th floor of the Kalana O Maui Building. PC: Maui County Council

The County Building’s eighth floor, which includes the Council Chamber, will be closed to the public for the primary-election season to ensure ballot security, Chair Alice Lee announced Friday.

Ballots for the Aug. 8 primary election are being mailed to registered voters next week, Lee said. Election officials need to use the Council Chamber to process submitted ballots starting July 25.

“The Council and its committees will continue to conduct their meetings via video conference,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “So we plan to maintain with the county’s legislative business as usual, even though the Council Chamber won’t be available as a testimony site for a few weeks.”

Lee said she expects some committees will use the first-floor conference room of Kalana Pakui at 250 S. High St., adjacent to the County Building, for in-person testimony. Other committee meetings may use the Department of Finance’s conference room in the County Building at 200 S. High St. or other locations.

Meeting schedules, locations and agendas are available at MauiCounty.us/agendas. For election information visit MauiCountyVotes.com.

Meetings are livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.