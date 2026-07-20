Maui jury convicts man on 16 counts of sexual assault against a child

A 49-year-old Lahaina man was found guilty of eight counts each of first degree sexual assault and third degree sexual assault following a two-week trial. The unanimous verdict against Roberto Omar Morales Andrade, was reached on July 16, 2026, after less than two hours of deliberations in 2nd Circuit Court.

At trial, the jury heard evidence that the defendant, who was in a relationship with a relative of the victim and lived in the same household as the victim, “used his position of trust and access to isolate and repeatedly abuse the child over a span of nearly four years,” beginning in 2014 when she was 9 years old and continuing until she was 13, according to a County news release.

“He took advantage of periods when the child was home alone to carry out the abuse, telling her not to tell her mother and that no one would believe her if she disclosed it,” according to the release.

A family member eventually discovered the ongoing abuse through a text message the child sent to her then-boyfriend, which led to a report to law enforcement and the charges in this case. “The abuse began with acts of manipulation before escalating over time to increasingly severe sexual contact,” officials said.

“I want to acknowledge the bravery and courage of this victim for coming forward, taking the stand and testifying against her abuser,” said County of Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin. “This verdict is justice for her and her family and represents our department’s continuing dedication to ensuring justice on behalf of survivors of child sexual assault. Those who prey on children should know that these crimes will not be tolerated, and this administration is committed to seeing that offenders are held accountable under the law.”

Following the verdict, Andrade, was remanded into custody on $500,000 bail pending sentencing. Andrade faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count of sexual assault in the first degree and a maximum term of five years on each count of sexual assault in the third degree, when he is sentenced on Oct. 12, 2026.

Second Circuit Judge Kirsten M. Hamman presided over the trial. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frank Loyd Jr., assisted by Law Clerk Janelle Bednar.