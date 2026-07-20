Soldier from Hawaiʻi killed during attack in Jordan

First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was killed in action July 18 during an Iranian missile attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan. PC: US Army Space and Missile Defense Command

First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of ‘Ewa Beach, was killed in action on July 18, 2026 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan during an enemy attack, according to the US Department of War.

Feehan was one of two active-duty Soldiers who were killed in action during the incident while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The other casualty was Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, who was killed in action on July 17, 2026. The incident is under investigation.

Feehan was commissioned in the US Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer in 2019. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Feehan’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Combat Action Badge.

Feehan will receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and will be posthumously promoted to captain.

“US Army Space and Missile Defense Command mourns the loss of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, whose service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, USASMDC commanding general. “Losing him to enemy fire will inspire our Soldiers and strengthen their resolve to continue the mission.”

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said he is heartbroken by the loss of Feehan who gave his life while serving the country. “My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fellow soldiers as they grieve this unimaginable loss. May his memory be a blessing.”

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said, “Today, my thoughts and aloha are with 1st Lt Feehan’s family, and the families of all the brave servicemembers killed and injured in this war. As we honor their service and sacrifice, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to bring an end to this war.”

US Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (HI-02) said, “Today, our ʻohana and the entire nation mourn Tyler and Isabella, two young Americans taken far too soon while serving our country. We hold their families, friends, and fellow servicemembers close in our hearts. Every life lost is one too many, and we must keep fighting to end this war and bring our troops home safely.”

US Rep. Ed Case (HI-01) said, “The loss of any of our service members is tragic, but of one of our own ‘ohana is especially deep. I extend my deepest sympathies to Lt Feehan’s family with our Hawaiʻi’s lasting gratitude for his service to our country.”

“1st Lt. Feehan’s unwavering dedication to our mission, our values, and the air defenders he led will leave an enduring legacy,” Brig. Gen. John Dawber, 32nd AAMDC commanding general, said. “We stand fully committed to supporting his family and loved ones through this incredibly difficult time, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.”

Gov. Josh Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, effective immediately through sunset on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in honor of Feehan.

“First Lieutenant Feehan served our nation with courage and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Green. “Jaime and I extend our deepest condolences to his ʻohana, friends and fellow service members. His death is a painful reminder of the human cost of war. Hawaiʻi mourns alongside them and will always remember his bravery and selfless service.”