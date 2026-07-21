Additional strengthening forecast for Category 1 Hurricane Fausto

Hurricane Fausto. PC: National Weather Service / National Hurricane Center (7.21.26)

Hurricane Fausto gained strength over the last 24 hours, becoming a Category I system on Monday afternoon. With maximum winds sustained at 75 mph, additional strengthening is expected to resume later today and continue through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fausto was located 735 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The system is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. The NHC reports a turn toward the west-northwest, accompanied by an increase in forward speed, is expected tonight and Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).

Meanwhile, to the southwest of the Hawaiian Islands, a trough of low pressure is supporting an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development as the area moves generally westward during the next several days.