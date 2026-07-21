Photo (L to R): Yuki Lei Sugimura; Ryan Sakada, GCA Government Relations Director.

Maui County mayoral candidate Yuki Lei Sugimura announced that she has earned the endorsement of the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi (GCA), one of the state’s largest and most established construction associations, representing hundreds of general contractors, subcontractors, equipment vendors, material suppliers, and construction-related firms throughout Hawaiʻi.

The endorsement reflects the GCA’s confidence in Sugimura’s commitment to removing barriers to responsible construction, investing in the infrastructure Maui County needs, and making County government a reliable partner for the construction professionals who build the homes, businesses, and infrastructure our community depends on, according to the announcement.

“We are proud to endorse Yuki Lei Sugimura because she recognizes that addressing Maui County’s housing and infrastructure challenges requires thoughtful leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to getting projects built,” said Cheryl Walthall, Executive Director of the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi. “Yuki Lei’s focus on improving permitting, investing in critical infrastructure, and supporting local businesses reflects the kind of practical approach that benefits our community and Hawaiʻi’s construction industry. We look forward to working together to help build a strong future for Maui County.”

Sugimura, who chairs the County Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, expressed gratitude for the endorsement and reaffirmed her commitment to “making County government a more consistent and effective partner” for Hawaiʻi’s construction industry.

“I am deeply grateful for the support from the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi,” said Sugimura. “The skilled professionals of Hawaiʻi’s construction industry stand ready to build the homes, infrastructure, and public facilities that our community urgently needs. As Mayor, I will make County government a better partner for the construction industry by improving permit processing, investing in necessary infrastructure, and working collaboratively to solve problems and move projects forward. Together, we can build a stronger and more affordable Maui Nui.”

The endorsement adds to a coalition of organizations supporting Sugimura’s campaign, “reflecting broad confidence in her leadership and vision for a more efficient, affordable, and prosperous Maui County,” according to the announcement.

Yuki Lei Sugimura is running for Mayor of Maui County. A lifelong Maui resident and Vice-Chair of the Maui County Council, Sugimura is focused on creating “real housing opportunities” for residents, easing the economic burden on local families, and fostering a business environment that allows Maui County’s children to build careers at home. Her goal is to refocus Maui County government on these priorities – and to lead with an approach that unites our communities around shared values, according to the announcement.

For more information, please visit www.yukileiformayor.com.

The list of Maui County mayoral candidates includes:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, and the General Election is Nov. 3.