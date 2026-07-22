Maui News
Brush fire burns small area along Piʻilani Highway
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A brush fire burned less than a half an acre of brush off the Piʻilani Highway near Piʻikea Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the highway.
Crews deployed hoses to control and extinguish the fire. No one was displaced, evacuated or injured.
The fire’s cause is undetermined.
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