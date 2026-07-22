Brush fire burns small area along Piʻilani Highway

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Fire along the Piʻilani Highway in South Maui. PC: (7.21.26) Maui Fire Department

A brush fire burned less than a half an acre of brush off the Piʻilani Highway near Piʻikea Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the highway.

Crews deployed hoses to control and extinguish the fire. No one was displaced, evacuated or injured.

The fire’s cause is undetermined.

Fire along the Piʻilani Highway in South Maui. PC: (7.21.26) Maui Fire Department