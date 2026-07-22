HDOT to conduct nighttime runway and taxiway work at Kahului Airport, July 25 to Aug. 16

Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport was built in 1942. PC: Wendy Osher / Maui Now

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will temporarily close Runway 2-20 and Taxiway A at the Kahului Airport (OGG) Saturday and Sunday mornings from 12:01 a.m. to 5:45 a.m., from July 25 through Aug. 16, 2026. During these closures, Runway 2-20 and Taxiway A will be closed to air traffic.

The closure is needed to perform geotechnical coring and boring investigations to maintain airfield compliance with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. HDOT has scheduled this work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT thanked the community in advance for their patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted to continue safe operations at OGG.