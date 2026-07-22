State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel has been endorsed by IBEW Local 1186, a union whose members perform an estimated three-quarters of electrical work statewide, according to the union.

Michael Pacheco, political affairs representative for IBEW Local 1186, said the union’s decision followed a meeting with Patel in which he displayed familiarity with issues facing West Maui and a willingness to work collaboratively on solutions.

“He came prepared, listened thoughtfully and demonstrated a genuine commitment to learning and working with others to find practical solutions,” Pacheco said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

Patel said the union’s backing reflects his commitment to relying on licensed and trained tradespeople as West Maui rebuilds from the 2023 wildfires. He said unions play a key role in training skilled workers and are part of a broader community of professionals contributing to the region’s recovery.

Patel also pointed to the need for infrastructure investment and expanded opportunities for local residents to learn trade skills, saying those priorities align with the union’s mission.

The IBEW endorsement is the latest in a series Patel has received from labor, construction, business, education and community organizations across Maui, according to his campaign.

Patel has worked in West Maui for more than two decades, including in leadership roles supporting local businesses and community recovery efforts, his campaign said. He is running for the District 14 seat on a platform centered on recovery, infrastructure, housing, economic opportunity and education.

More information on Patel’s campaign is available at joinpatel.com.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.