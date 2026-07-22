Maui Arts & Cultural Center set to host Maui Calls benefit gala on Aug. 22

Maui Calls 2019 event at Maui Arts & Cultural center. The theme of this year’s event is “Celebrating Vintage Aloha Wear.” PC: Tony Novak-Clifford

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host its 28th annual Maui Calls benefit gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Yokouchi Pavilion, the center announced.

This year’s event is themed “Celebrating Vintage Aloha Wear” and will feature vintage aloha fashion, music, hula and dancing, according to the MACC.

Maui Calls is the MACC’s signature fundraiser and its food and wine tasting event, now in its 28th year, the center said. Proceeds support the MACC’s arts and education programs, along with cultural and community events for residents from kūpuna to keiki, including students from Hāna, Lahaina, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Dancers perform at last year’s Maui Calls event, Under the Swaying Palms. PC: J. Anthony Martinez Photography

The evening will include gourmet pūpū from Maui chefs, wine tastings, live entertainment and silent and live auctions featuring Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant dining packages, original artwork and musical instruments autographed by performers who have appeared on MACC stages, the center said. Deidre Tegarden and Tony Takitani will emcee.

Entertainment lineup

Music will be featured throughout the event’s spaces, according to the MACC. Guests will be greeted with a flower lei and music from Benny Uyetake, followed by a reception in the Yokouchi Courtyard featuring Hawaiian lap steel guitarist Joel Katz. The Hula Honeys will perform on the pavilion stage, followed by falsetto trio Nā Hoa accompanied by dancers from Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under kumu hula Nāpua Greig. The JD “On the Rocks” Band will close the evening with dance music. The MACC said additional guest appearances are expected.

A selection of pupu. PC: J. Anthony Martinez Photography

Food and wine

Wines will be provided by Treasury Wine Estates, including Daou and Frank Family label selections, and O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, which will pour Robert Hall, Rams Gate and Substance wines, according to the center. Participating restaurants and caterers listed so far include Wailea Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Kō, Humble Market Kitchin, Café O’Lei Oceanside Kitchen, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Star Noodle, Aloha Mixed Plate, SixtyTwo MarcKet, Leilani’s on the Beach, Nicole Scharer, Spoon & Key Market, Haleakalā Farm and Malia Coffee Co. The MACC said the vendor lists are subject to change.

Preferred table seating is available for guests who want to sit with family, friends or business associates. PC: J. Anthony Martinez Photography

Tickets and attendance

Table reservations are available for guests who want to sit with family, friends or business associates, with benefits varying by tier, including reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service, gifts and a pre-event private reception, according to the MACC. Tickets are not sold through the MACC Box Office; reservations are available online or through the center’s development department by contacting Catherine at catherine@mauiarts.org or 808-243-4237. All attendees must be 21 or older with valid photo identification.

The MACC describes itself as Hawaiʻi’s most comprehensive arts facility, hosting more than 1,500 events annually and drawing more than 240,000 attendees a year across performances, exhibitions, films, classes and community programs.

More information is available at mauiarts.org.