Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2026

July 22, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
8-12 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 03:26 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:32 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period south-southeast swell producing above average surf along south-facing shores will continue to gradually fade over the next few days. Meanwhile, forerunners from the next long-period south swell have already started to arrive and will continue to fill in tonight. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect beginning 6 am Thursday as surf is expected to increase to advisory levels through the day on Thursday. There is also potential for surf to approach warning levels late Thursday into Friday as the swell peaks. Over the weekend, reinforcing long-period swell energy may allow advisory level surf to persist, which would require an extension of the HSA. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain slightly below seasonal levels tonight due to the weaker trades upstream of the islands. The Hilo buoy continues to show a small, medium-period east swell which was likely generated by former TC Elida. Strengthening trade winds will increase short-period energy heading into Thursday and Friday. This weekend, larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores. Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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