Maverick Helicopters elevates its Maui operations with three new private luxury flight experiences

PC: Maverick Helicopters

Maverick Helicopters has introduced three new and exclusive private flight experiences that pair aerial views with island adventures, offering guests access to some of Hawaiʻi’s most remarkable landscapes and cultural experiences.

New Maui Private experiences include:

Private Helicopter Lūʻau Experience

Experience Maui from a new perspective with Maverick Helicopters’ exclusive Private Helicopter Lūʻau Experience , where a scenic flight aboard an Airbus H130 helicopter takes guests over cascading waterfalls, the Road to Hāna, rugged sea cliffs and Haleakalā before landing at a secluded rainforest estate in Hāna. There, guests are welcomed with a traditional lei, tropical cocktail and Hawaiian hors d’oeuvres before enjoying live Polynesian music, hula and fire-knife performances, a guided tour of the lush property, and a private tableside luau dinner featuring authentic island cuisine. The evening concludes with a breathtaking golden-hour flight along Maui’s legendary North Shore.

Experience Details:

Rates: Starting at $9,999 for up to six guests

Starting at for up to six guests Duration: 40-minute round-trip helicopter flight

40-minute round-trip helicopter flight Ground Experience: 80 minutes, including the private lūʻau experience

80 minutes, including the private lūʻau experience Departure: Kahului Heliport

Maui Zipline & Helicopter Adventure

Experience Maui’s natural beauty from land and sky with Maverick Helicopters’ Maui Zipline & Helicopter Adventure . Beginning with a scenic flight from Kahului aboard an Airbus H130 helicopter, guests soar above the Waiheʻe Valley, the iconic Wall of Tears waterfalls and the secluded Kahakuloa watershed before landing for an exclusive mountain adventure. The experience continues with a private ATV ride to the zipline outpost, where guests take on Maui’s longest dual ziplines, cross Hawaii’s largest suspension bridge and enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the West Maui Mountains. Following the adventure, guests return via private ATV for a celebratory champagne toast before taking flight once again over Kapalua, Kāʻanapali, the West Maui Mountains and the lush ʻĪao Valley.

Experience Details:

Rates: Starting at $6,499 for up to four guests

Starting at for up to four guests Duration: Three-hour private flight experience

Three-hour private flight experience Ground Experience: Two hours, including lunch

Two hours, including lunch Departure: Kahului Heliport

Ocean Vodka Helicopter Experience

Experience the best of two Hawaiian Islands with Maverick Helicopters’ Ocean Vodka Helicopter Experience , where guests take flight from Maui to Molokaʻi aboard an Airbus H130 helicopter, soaring above the world’s tallest sea cliffs, the 2,953-foot Oloupena Falls, ancient Hawaiian fishponds and the nation’s longest continuous fringing reef. After returning to Maui, guests land at the picturesque Ocean Vodka Farm for a farm-to-table lunch, a guided tour of the lush sugarcane fields and distillery, and a tasting featuring Ocean Organic Vodka, Kula Organic Rum, Kula Toasted Coconut Rum, Kula Dark Rum and Fy Gin.

Experience Details:

Rates: Starting at $5,499 for up to five guests

Starting at for up to five guests Duration: Three-hour private flight experience

Three-hour private flight experience Ground Experience: 1.5 hours, including lunch

1.5 hours, including lunch Departure: Kahului Heliport