Tree strikes passing vehicle on Hāna Highway, injuring occupants

Tree falls on passing vehicle, resulting in injuries to five occupants. PC: Maui Fire Department (7.21.26)

Five people were injured when a tree fell and landed on a passing vehicle on the Hāna Highway in the Waikamoi area near mile 9 on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2026. The incident was reported at around 2:33 p.m.

One of the occupants suffered a head injury and was flown by air ambulance to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Four other occupants from the same vehicle were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance, for treatment of minor injuries. Fire officials say all were visitors.

The fallen tree was removed and the road was reopened soon after.