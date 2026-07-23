Alaska Airlines, Inc. doubles cargo capacity with addition of four freighters

Hawaiian Airlines, Air Cargo. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Airlines, Inc. announced it is entering into long-term lease agreements to add four 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter aircraft to its dedicated cargo fleet, increasing the carrier’s 737 freighter fleet from five to nine aircraft.

The freighters are expected to enter service in the first half of 2027 and will be dedicated to the states of Alaska and Hawai‘i, with the plan to paint Hawai‘i-based cargo aircraft in Hawaiian Air Cargo livery.

The four additional freighters will effectively double the capacity of the airline’s freighter fleet, while injecting more reliability into cargo service for communities it serves and providing more flexibility in aircraft allocation across the airline’s cargo network.

These additional freighters help strengthen the network that connects communities across the states of Alaska and Hawai‘i to the contiguous US, and links them into Alaska’s broader global cargo network. Added capacity in Hawai‘i is also expected to benefit e-commerce and logistics industries by giving businesses increased reliability in moving goods.

“Alaska Air Cargo has two very important goals: supporting our communities and customers and connecting them to the world. Expanding our cargo fleet with dedicated aircraft helps us accomplish both goals, opening up new international shipping opportunities for seafood and other commodities, while making sure we can reliably ship time-sensitive goods that our communities need, such as medicine, household supplies and groceries,” said Ian Morgan Vice President of Cargo at Alaska Airlines.

“Transportation has always been one of the biggest challenges for agriculture in Hawaiʻi. Having more dedicated cargo capacity gives our farmers and ranchers another reliable, consistent way to get fresh products to market. That’s a win for local agriculture, a win for our communities, and a critical step toward building a stronger, more resilient food system,” said Jayson Watts Chair of the Hawaiʻi Agribusiness Development Corporation and member of the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines Hawaiʻi Community Advisory Board.

Alaska Air Cargo’s growth underscores its importance to diversifying Alaska’s revenue base. As part of the Alaska Accelerate strategic plan, cargo is poised to deliver $150 million of new annual profit as the airline integrates the cargo operations of Alaska and Hawaiian and expands internationally out of Seattle.

As the only legacy passenger airline with a dedicated cargo fleet, Alaska Air Cargo carries more than 370 million pounds of cargo each year to more than 100 destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific. The additional four 737-800 freighters represent a continued investment in fast, reliable shipping, while positioning the airline’s cargo business for future growth, according to the airline announcement.