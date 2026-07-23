Honolulu Cookie Company Aloha Experience, Las Vegas exterior.

Honolulu Cookie Company’s largest US retail location is officially open and will host their Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 25. Located at The LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas, the expanded store brings a sweeter new experiential-driven concept to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our first-ever Aloha Experience store at The LINQ Promenade,” shares Ryan Sung, Executive Vice President. “This new experiential store is all about welcoming guests in a more personal way. Through interactive experiences, we’re excited to create a destination where guests can create memories, discover Hawai’i-inspired flavors, and take a little aloha with them.”

The Grand Opening Celebration will include a blessing ceremony featuring a traditional pule (prayer) and maile lei unveiling alongside hula performances by Hālau Anuhea i ka Pōliʻo Kawahine Hoʻimanawanui. Guests can also participate in a spin-to-win activation for a chance to win fun prizes at the store, while supplies last.

Following the festivities, customers are invited to explore the new location. The new space features expanded “Build Your Own Box” product offerings, a virtual tour of the company’s bakery operations, fun photo zones, and a hands-on cookie-dipping experience where guests can create their own chocolate-dipped treat.

For more information, visit www.honolulucookie.com/linq.