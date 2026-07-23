New fine jewelry shop opens at Azeka Shopping Center Makai

Nora Jewelry. PC: Courtesy

A new destination for timeless jewelry arrives in South Maui with the grand opening of Nora on July 24 at Azeka Shopping Center Makai, Unit 118, right next to Bank of Hawaiʻi and Swell Soda Co. To celebrate, customers can enjoy 10% off all in-store purchases during the grand opening.

Nora offers thoughtfully designed fine jewelry crafted to be worn every day and treasured for generations, according to the announcement. “Every necklace, bracelet, ring and pair of earrings is handcrafted by a jeweler with more than 25 years of experience, combining timeless design with exceptional craftsmanship.”

Every diamond is graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), ensuring its quality and authenticity. Crafted from solid 14-karat gold, Nora’s jewelry is made for daily wear “whether you’re spending time in the sun or enjoying the ocean.”

Discover pieces made with unique gems including natural blue sapphires, emeralds, Paraíba tourmaline, ocean-aqua aquamarine, opals, South Sea Tahitian, and freshwater pearls.

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, searching for the perfect gift, or investing in a timeless piece for yourself, Nora invites the public to explore its newest collection. For more information, visit Nora Maui’s website at https://www.noramaui.com/index.html.

Nora Grand Opening Promotion. PC: courtesy