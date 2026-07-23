Walmart to host free health screenings, flu shots at Kahului store Saturday

Walmart will offer free health screenings, flu shots and other wellness services at its Kahului store Saturday as part of a statewide event timed to the back-to-school season.

The Wellness Event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all nine Walmart locations in Hawaiʻi, including the Kahului store on Maui. Walk-ins are welcome, and no registration is required.

In addition to Kahului, the event will take place at Walmart stores in Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi; Honolulu, Kapolei, Kunia, Mililani and Pearl City on Oʻahu; and Hilo and Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island. The Mililani store will offer vision screenings only, because that location does not have a pharmacy.

According to an announcement, services planned for the event include free blood pressure and body mass index screenings, along with no-cost flu shots, which are covered by most major insurance plans. Other immunizations — including for RSV, shingles, tetanus and HPV — will also be available at an additional cost.

Walmart pharmacists will be on hand to answer questions about nutrition and medications and to offer other health-related guidance. The company also plans to distribute sample boxes containing snacks, vitamins and supplements while supplies last.