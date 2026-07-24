Hawai‘i Charter School leaders gather for Third Annual Charter Summit

(L to R) Ed Noh, executive director, Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission; Hawai‘i State Rep. Trish La Chica, District 37, serving Mililani, Koa Ridge & Waipio Gentry; Commissioner Pelehonuamea Harman; Master navigator, Nainoa Thompson; Commissioner Cathy Ikeda; and Vice-Chair, Commissioner Keoni Bunag.

Nearly 150 public charter school leaders, educators, governing board members and community partners gathered Friday for the Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission’s Third Annual Charter Summit, “I Mua Kākou: Navigating Forward Together,” to celebrate innovation, strengthen collaboration and explore the future of public education in Hawai‘i.

The summit, at Ko‘olau Ballrooms, provided charter school leaders from across the state with an opportunity to learn from one another, share best practices and discuss strategies that support student success.

“The Charter Summit reminds us that our greatest strength is our willingness to learn from one another and move forward together,” said Ed H. Noh, executive director of the Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission. “Every conversation, partnership and idea shared today helps strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students across Hawaiʻi.”

Group selfie with Nainoa Thompson and Ed Noh.

The day’s keynote address was delivered by renowned master navigator Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and co-founder of Mālama Honua Public Charter School in Waimānalo.

Thompson encouraged attendees to embrace leadership rooted in purpose, relationships and mālama, while navigating the opportunities and challenges facing education today.

Throughout the summit, participants engaged in breakout sessions focused on innovative instructional practices, governance, leadership, student well-being and organizational excellence.

The event also highlighted successful initiatives taking place across Hawai‘i’s public charter schools and provided opportunities for collaboration among educators and community partners.

Hawai‘i’s 40 public charter schools serve more than 13,000 students across five islands, offering diverse educational models designed to meet the unique needs of their communities while preparing students for success in college, careers and life.

Nearly 150 public charter school leaders, educators, governing board members and community partners gathered Friday for the Hawai‘i State Public Charter School Commission’s Third Annual Charter Summit.