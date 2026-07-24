Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|7-10
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south-southwest swell continues to produce advisory level surf this afternoon. With a slow decline expected through at least the first part of the night, the High Surf Advisory has been extended through Saturday. Surf along south facing shores may briefly dip below advisory thresholds late tonight or early Saturday, but this will be followed by another pulse of swell that will likely push surf above the advisory level for Saturday and Sunday. The south-southwest swell will then slowly decline early next week, with a smaller south- southwest swell possible during the middle of the week.
Rough east shore surf will remain a notch above seasonal average into Saturday as a result of fresh to strong trade winds. Long-period swell from Hurricane Fausto arrives tonight into Saturday and builds through early next week. The Fausto swell will likely produce advisory- level surf along east facing shores by Sunday or Monday, with the largest surf expected Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the eventual track of the tropical cyclone.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass over the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com