Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2026

July 24, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:21 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south-southwest swell continues to produce advisory level surf this afternoon. With a slow decline expected through at least the first part of the night, the High Surf Advisory has been extended through Saturday. Surf along south facing shores may briefly dip below advisory thresholds late tonight or early Saturday, but this will be followed by another pulse of swell that will likely push surf above the advisory level for Saturday and Sunday. The south-southwest swell will then slowly decline early next week, with a smaller south- southwest swell possible during the middle of the week. 


Rough east shore surf will remain a notch above seasonal average into Saturday as a result of fresh to strong trade winds. Long-period swell from Hurricane Fausto arrives tonight into Saturday and builds through early next week. The Fausto swell will likely produce advisory- level surf along east facing shores by Sunday or Monday, with the largest surf expected Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the eventual track of the tropical cyclone. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass over the area Tuesday and Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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