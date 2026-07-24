Maui Surf Forecast for July 25, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 7-10 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:21 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell continues to produce advisory level surf this afternoon. With a slow decline expected through at least the first part of the night, the High Surf Advisory has been extended through Saturday. Surf along south facing shores may briefly dip below advisory thresholds late tonight or early Saturday, but this will be followed by another pulse of swell that will likely push surf above the advisory level for Saturday and Sunday. The south-southwest swell will then slowly decline early next week, with a smaller south- southwest swell possible during the middle of the week.

Rough east shore surf will remain a notch above seasonal average into Saturday as a result of fresh to strong trade winds. Long-period swell from Hurricane Fausto arrives tonight into Saturday and builds through early next week. The Fausto swell will likely produce advisory- level surf along east facing shores by Sunday or Monday, with the largest surf expected Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the eventual track of the tropical cyclone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass over the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD